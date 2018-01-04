Ducks' John Gibson: Defending road crease Thursday

Gibson will rough up the away crease Thursday against the Oilers, John Gibson of the Orange County Register reports.

Gibson's road results haven't proven favorable thus far this season, owning a 5-4-2 mark with a 2.85 GAA and a .915 save percentage over 12 appearances. He may have an opportunity to improve on those numbers Thursday, however, facing an Oilers club that has lost four straight and has been blanked at home in both of their last two contests.