Ducks' John Gibson: Difference maker in win

Gibson made 29 saves in Saturday's 3-2 win over New Jersey on Saturday afternoon.

Gibson was the difference maker Saturday -- there's no other way to describe it. His team went to sleep in the second period and it was Gibson who turned away plenty of pucks to preserve what was a 2-1 lead at the time. He continues to deliver a Vezina-quality season for the struggling Ducks. And now that their losing streak appears behind them, Gibson will be able to deliver wins on top of his strong counting stats.