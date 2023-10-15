Gibson allowed three goals on 37 shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Gibson played better than the stats indicate, but the lack of goal support continues to be a major hinderance. Last season, the Ducks averaged just 2.51 goals per game, which was the second-lowest rate in the league and behind only the Blackhawks and their paltry 2.46 rate. The Ducks go right back to work Sunday for a home tilt against the Hurricanes, which makes it worth checking to see whether Gibson gets the nod again, or perhaps we'll see Anaheim's 2018 third-round pick, Lukas Dostal, between the pipes. Check back later for official goalie confirmations.