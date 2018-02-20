Ducks' John Gibson: Doubtful to return

Gibson is considered doubtful to return to Monday's game against the Golden Knights after suffering a lower-body injury, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.

Gibson played the first two periods, saving all 13 of the shots he faced before getting replaced by Ryan Miller at the onset of the third period. Miller will be in line to make the start Wednesday against the Stars if Gibson's injury lingers further into the week.

