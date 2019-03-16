Ducks' John Gibson: Draws Friday's start

Gibson will tend the road twine in Friday's game versus the Avalanche, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

He's been standing tall in the blue paint lately with a .926 save percentage since the trade deadline, and his teammates are finally pulling their weight as Gibson has a 3-2-0 record in that span. The Avalanche has been shut out in two of the last three contests, so Gibson is set up well to continue the recent play.

More News
Our Latest Stories