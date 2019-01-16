Ducks' John Gibson: Draws road start in Motor City

Gibson will start Tuesday's road contest versus the Red Wings, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Gibson is winless over his last 10 appearances, posting a 0-5-4 record with a 3.40 GAA and .896 save percentage. The Ducks are a mess right now, and unfortunately for Gibson, the team's collective struggles have hurt his fantasy value. If Anaheim, led by Gibson, can pull off the win Tuesday, it'll be the goalie's first win since Dec. 17.