Gibson will patrol the blue paint for Friday's tilt with Colorado, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

After recording a terrific 34-save shutout against the Wild on Jan. 18, Gibson was given his first game off in Wednesday's rematch with Minnesota. He'll face a very strong Colorado offense that's averaging 3.5 goals per game so far this season. On the year, the 27-year-old has allowed just six goals on 95 shots.