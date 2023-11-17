Gibson will defend the home crease versus Florida on Friday, Alyson Lozoff of Bally Sports West reports.

Gibson has been outstanding this season, especially of late, as he has won three of his last four games, giving up six goals on 123 shots. Overall, Gibson is 4-4-0 with a 2.19 GAA and .927 save percentage. He is coming off the worst season of his NHL career in 2022-23, going 14-31-8 with a 3.99 GAA and .899 save percentage. Gibson will face the Panthers, who have found the back of the net 50 times in 16 games.