Ducks' John Gibson: Draws start Friday
Gibson will tend twine in Friday's game against the Jets, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.
Gibson is riding a four-game winning streak, including two shutouts, an admirable .963 save percentage and 1.00 GAA. However, only one of those contests was against a playoff team (New Jersey), and the Jets are surely a different story with 3.3 goals per game this season -- ranked fifth in the NHL. It should be a tough test, but the Ducks have provided ample offensive support for Gibson lately with 3.75 goals per game over their last four.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...