Ducks' John Gibson: Draws start Friday

Gibson will tend twine in Friday's game against the Jets, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.

Gibson is riding a four-game winning streak, including two shutouts, an admirable .963 save percentage and 1.00 GAA. However, only one of those contests was against a playoff team (New Jersey), and the Jets are surely a different story with 3.3 goals per game this season -- ranked fifth in the NHL. It should be a tough test, but the Ducks have provided ample offensive support for Gibson lately with 3.75 goals per game over their last four.