Gibson will be stationed between the pipes Monday in Dallas.

After getting tagged with six goals in a loss to Buffalo, Gibson stopped a combined 74 of 78 shots and earned a pair of wins in his last two starts before the All-Star break. The veteran netminder is now 10-20-4 with an unsightly 3.96 GAA and .898 save percentage through 34 appearances. He posted a 35-save shutout against Dallas on Jan. 4.