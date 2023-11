Gibson will patrol the crease at home Sunday against the Blues.

Gibson has been on fire as of late; he's given up two or fewer goals in six consecutive outings, posting a stellar 1.71 GAA and .945 save percentage during that span. The 30-year-old has allowed three or fewer goals in each of his 10 appearances this season. He owns a .929 save percentage on the year despite a lackluster 4-5-0 record.