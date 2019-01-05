Ducks' John Gibson: Draws start versus Vegas

Gibson will tend the twine in Friday's home game versus the Golden Knights, Anaheim's announcer Phil Hulett reports.

Gibson has dropped four straight starts while recording a .906 save percentage in the process. Granted, it was tough to win during that stretch since the Ducks were held to one or less goals in three of those outings, but that doesn't provide much solace for fantasy owners. The Golden Knights have won four straight and allowed just three goals in that span, so even if Gibson can turn his individual play around, he could still be left on the hook for a loss.