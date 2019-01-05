Ducks' John Gibson: Draws start versus Vegas
Gibson will tend the twine in Friday's home game versus the Golden Knights, Anaheim's announcer Phil Hulett reports.
Gibson has dropped four straight starts while recording a .906 save percentage in the process. Granted, it was tough to win during that stretch since the Ducks were held to one or less goals in three of those outings, but that doesn't provide much solace for fantasy owners. The Golden Knights have won four straight and allowed just three goals in that span, so even if Gibson can turn his individual play around, he could still be left on the hook for a loss.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...