Gibson stopped 26 of 28 shots in Monday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Red Wings.

Gibson made the difference Monday, as the Ducks mustered just 15 shots against Alex Nedeljkovic. In eight appearances in January, Gibson didn't allow more than three goals in a game, though he posted just a 4-2-2 record to show for it. The 28-year-old has been strong for much of the season with a 15-10-8 record, a 2.49 GAA and a .922 save percentage in 33 games. His next appearance will be as a Pacific Division All-Star in Vegas this weekend.