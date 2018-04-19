Ducks' John Gibson: Drops Game 4 to San Jose
Gibson allowed two goals on 24 shots in a 2-1 loss to the Sharks on Wednesday.
Just like that, Gibson's postseason is over after the Sharks got to him for 13 goals in four games -- all of which were losses. Nonetheless, the 24-year-old had arguably his best season in the NHL to date, posting a career-high 31 wins and solid .926 save percentage, so he should make for a desirable fantasy play again next fall.
