Gibson allowed four goals on 37 shots Sunday in a 4-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Gibson didn't have much of a chance on any of the four goals, which included two deflections, a point-blank snipe from the hashmarks, and a screen shot that banked off two of his own defenders. Gibson owns a strong .934 save percentage through four April starts, but he's been able to win just one of them (1-2-1). Expect him to get Monday off in San Jose before going back between the pipes for Wednesday's rematch with the Sharks.