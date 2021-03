Gibson allowed three goals on 21 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to St. Louis.

Gibson was victimized by a St. Louis power play that converted all three of its chances, one in each period. It resulted in Gibson's seventh consecutive loss, a stretch during which Anaheim has averaged just 2.14 goals in support of its netminder. Gibson is now 5-10-4 with a 2.78 GAA and .903 save percentage heading into a pair of weekend games in Colorado.