Gibson recorded a 34-save shutout in Monday's 1-0 win over the Wild.

Gibson played without a margin for error throughout the contest, but no errors occurred. It was the 20th shutout of Gibson's career and his first in 2020-21. While Anaheim's offense is a concern -- they've scored only four goals in three games -- Gibson should give the team a chance to win more often than not. It's a good bet he'll get a chance to build on Monday's performance with a rematch against the Wild on Wednesday.