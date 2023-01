Gibson posted a 35-save shutout in Wednesday's 2-0 win over the Stars.

Gibson made a pair of first-period tallies hold up for a low-event win. The shutout was his first of the season and the 24th of his career. The 29-year-old has allowed 12 goals over his last four outings since returning from a lower-body injury. He's at 7-16-3 with a 3.81 GAA and a .901 save percentage through 26 appearances this season.