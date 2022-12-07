Gibson allowed three goals on 37 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Hurricanes.

Gibson let three leads slip away in the contest, but he wouldn't get a chance to blow a fourth one, as Ryan Strome netted the game-winning goal in overtime. This was the second time in his last five games that Gibson has faced fewer than 40 shots, as the Ducks' leaky defense continues to make him busy at the back. The 29-year-old improved to 5-12-3 with a 3.92 GAA and an .897 save percentage in 20 starts this season. The Ducks wrap a home stand Friday versus the Sharks.