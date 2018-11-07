Ducks' John Gibson: Earns starting nod Tuesday

Gibson will start in net for Tuesday's game versus the Kings.

Gibson's been stellar this season, recording a .935 save percentage and 2.36 GAA while averaging a whopping 36.2 shots against per game. However, he has a troubling 5-4-3 record to show for it. The Kings average just 2.2 goals per game and have a brutal power play (14.9 percent), but Gibson may be reliant on a flaky offense to secure a victory once again.