Ducks' John Gibson: Earns starting nod Tuesday
Gibson will start in net for Tuesday's game versus the Kings.
Gibson's been stellar this season, recording a .935 save percentage and 2.36 GAA while averaging a whopping 36.2 shots against per game. However, he has a troubling 5-4-3 record to show for it. The Kings average just 2.2 goals per game and have a brutal power play (14.9 percent), but Gibson may be reliant on a flaky offense to secure a victory once again.
