Ducks' John Gibson: Earns third straight win
Gibson stopped 15 of 17 shots as the Ducks moved into third place in the Pacific Division with a win over New Jersey.
It wasn't a very busy night for Gibson, but he got the job done in his third start in five days. The 24-year-old advances to 28-17-6 with a .925 save percentage and remains an elite fantasy option. He's suffered just two losses in his last 11 games, making him one of the most trustworthy fantasy netminders you can own.
