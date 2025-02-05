Gibson stopped 26 of 27 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Stars.

Gibson got the nod Tuesday for his 500th career appearance, and he didn't disappoint. He limited the Stars to a Colin Blackwell tally in the third period. While Gibson is just 2-3-0 over his last six outings, he's given up only 11 goals in that span to reclaim an even split of time in the Anaheim crease with Lukas Dostal. Gibson is up to 9-9-2 with a 2.69 GAA and a .915 save percentage over 23 appearances. The Ducks have a break in their schedule -- they're off for the next three days, then face the Kings on Saturday before the 4 Nations Face-Off break.