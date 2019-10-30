Ducks' John Gibson: Earns win in goal-fest
Gibson stopped 36 of 40 shots in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Jets.
The good news is the Ducks' offense finally gave Gibson more than two goals to work with, as the netminder snapped a personal four-game losing streak. However, it was far from a strong performance for the 26-year-old, who is seeing nearly 32 shots per game. Gibson has a 5-6-0 record, a 2.66 GAA and a .920 save percentage through 11 games. Despite the recent struggles and some strong play from backup Ryan Miller, Gibson is the clear No. 1 and has a good chance to start Friday versus the Canucks.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.