Gibson stopped 27 of 30 shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Jets.

Gibson made his first start since Dec. 20, when he allowed three goals in a 4-2 loss to the Avalanche, and earned his first victory since the 4-3 win over the Blue Jackets on Dec. 14. Gibson should remain as the backup for the time being, so his fantasy upside is limited, but his 2.93 GAA is decent considering his 13 appearances (6-5-1) and .906 save percentage, so it wouldn't be a shock to see him challenge for more opportunities. From a purely statistical perspective, he's having his best numbers since 2020-21.