Ducks' John Gibson: Effectively ruled out Thursday

Gibson (head) remains day-to-day ahead of Thursday's home game against the Canucks, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.

Gibson reportedly stayed off practice ice earlier in the day and thus it's safe to assume that the American backstop won't suit up for the evening's contest. In the meantime, this puts veteran Ryan Miller between the pipes, with Reto Berra available as the emergency option.

