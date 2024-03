Gibson was ejected from Tuesday's game versus the Blackhawks after a line brawl in the third period.

Gibson crossed the red line to scrap with Blackhawks goalie Petr Mrazek, which led to the ejection. Gibson stopped 20 of 26 shots in the game and was on track to take the loss with the Ducks down 6-2 at the time of his exit. He's now 13-22-2 with a 3.31 GAA and an .893 save percentage over 41 contests. It's unclear if Gibson will face any supplemental discipline for his actions.