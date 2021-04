Gibson saved 28 of 30 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Kings.

Gibson gave up a pair of goals in the second period, but the Ducks rallied from behind for the win. The victory snapped Gibson's five-game losing streak. The 27-year-old improved to 9-17-6 with a 3.01 GAA and a .902 save percentage through 32 games. He's alternated starts with Anthony Stolarz lately, but no Ducks goalie has been a safe play in fantasy with the team's overall poor play.