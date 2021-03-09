Gibson allowed five goals on 26 shots in Monday's 6-5 overtime win over the Kings.

Gibson let a 5-3 lead slip away in the third period, even with a possible Kings goal called back for goaltender interference. He was bailed out by Adam Henrique's overtime tally. Gibson snapped his eight-game losing streak, improving to 6-10-5 with a 2.89 GAA and a .900 save percentage through 21 appearances. He's still got some work to do to clean up his performance, but the Pennsylvania native should get plenty of starts. A rematch with the Kings on Wednesday is next, and fantasy managers deploying Gibson will hope for a sharper effort.