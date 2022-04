Gibson stopped 31 of 35 shots in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Blue Jackets.

It wasn't pretty, but Gibson was finally able to close out a win after going 0-10-3 in his last 13 games. The 28-year-old's brutal skid torpedoed his season numbers, and he's now at 18-24-11 with a 3.18 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 53 appearances this season. He's split time fairly evenly with Anthony Stolarz, and that could continue to the end of the season since the Ducks have nothing to play for.