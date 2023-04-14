Gibson allowed four goals on 35 shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Kings. The fifth goal was an empty netter.

The Ducks slumped late in the year, with Gibson losing eight outings in a row. His last seven starts were regulation losses, putting him at a poor 14-31-8 with a 3.99 GAA and an .899 save percentage through 53 appearances. While he's been trending in the wrong direction for four years, this was by far the worst season of his career behind a historically bad defense. Gibson will have to hope the team in front of him improves -- perhaps by winning the draft lottery and the chance to draft Connor Bedard -- after finishing last in the league in 2023-24.