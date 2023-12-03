Gibson turned aside 34 of 37 shots in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Avalanche.

Gibson had lost his last six decisions, allowing three-plus goals in four of the seven games in that span. He was a big part of the Ducks' success Saturday, overcoming a rough first period to keep the Avalanche off the board over the last 45 minutes of game action and the shootout. Gibson improved to 5-10-0 with a 2.80 GAA and a .907 save percentage through 17 outings. The American netminder will likely get a chance to repeat the effort in Tuesday's rematch in Colorado.