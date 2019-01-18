Ducks' John Gibson: Ends skid with shutout victory

Gibson was perfect Thursday, making 37 saves in a 3-0 win over the Wild.

Gibson, despite his record, has played well of late and basically put the Ducks on his back Thursday, making numerous key saves in a game that saw Anaheim outshot 37-23. The win is Gibson's first in his last 11 contests and stops the Ducks' losing streak at 12, however, we're still hesitant to believe in Anaheim turning things around. If possible, stay away from Gibson until his team strings some wins together.