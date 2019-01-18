Ducks' John Gibson: Ends skid with shutout victory
Gibson was perfect Thursday, making 37 saves in a 3-0 win over the Wild.
Gibson, despite his record, has played well of late and basically put the Ducks on his back Thursday, making numerous key saves in a game that saw Anaheim outshot 37-23. The win is Gibson's first in his last 11 contests and stops the Ducks' losing streak at 12, however, we're still hesitant to believe in Anaheim turning things around. If possible, stay away from Gibson until his team strings some wins together.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...