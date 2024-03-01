Gibson stopped 24 of 28 shots in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Sharks.

The Sharks' top six and power play did plenty of damage, but the Ducks were up the task of matching it. Gibson ended February with three wins in seven appearances, allowing 22 goals in the month. For the season, the 30-year-old is at 13-20-2 with a 3.15 GAA and an .898 save percentage over 39 appearances. Those aren't great numbers, and the Ducks' trade of Ilya Lyubushkin to the Maple Leafs takes experience off the blue line, which could lead to Gibson facing more shots late in the season. The Ducks are at home Friday versus the Devils, with Lukas Dostal likely to start that contest.