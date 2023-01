Gibson stopped all 18 shots faced in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

Gibson started the second period after Anthony Stolarz allowed three goals in the first. Gibson stymied the Jackets' offense, turning aside 18 shots as the Ducks came back for a 5-3 victory. Gibson had been struggling coming into Thursday's contest, going 0-3-1 with a .859 save percentage in his previous four outings. The 29-year-old netminder is now 8-19-4 with a .896 save percentage this season.