Ducks' John Gibson: Exits contest due to injury
Gibson left Thursday's game against the Jets in the third period after suffering an apparent leg injury, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reports.
Gibson suffered the injury when Winnipeg's Blake Wheeler lost his footing and slid into the unsuspecting goaltender. The 24-year-old American has been a workhorse for the Ducks this season, compiling a 17-14-1 record in 38 appearances, so it'll be a significant blow if he's forced to miss extended time. Ryan Miller will take over as the Ducks' starting netminder if Gibson is unavailable following the NHL's upcoming all-star break.
