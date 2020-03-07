Ducks' John Gibson: Exits with injury Friday

Gibson (undisclosed) left Friday's game during the third period, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.

Gibson stopped 26 shots and held a 2-0 lead before he got hurt with about 10 minutes left in regulation. Ryan Miller replaced Gibson in goal, but the latter will get credit for the win in the 2-1 game. An update on the 26-year-old goalie should be available prior to Sunday's game against the Wild.