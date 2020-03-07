Ducks' John Gibson: Exits with injury Friday
Gibson (undisclosed) left Friday's game during the third period, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.
Gibson stopped 26 shots and held a 2-0 lead before he got hurt with about 10 minutes left in regulation. Ryan Miller replaced Gibson in goal, but the latter will get credit for the win in the 2-1 game. An update on the 26-year-old goalie should be available prior to Sunday's game against the Wild.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.