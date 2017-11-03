Ducks' John Gibson: Expected in goal Friday
Gibson is the anticipated starter for Friday's matchup with the Predators, Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register reports.
Gibson surrendered three goals in Wednesday's outing against the Maple Leafs, dropping his record to just 5-4-1 on the season. He's faced more shots than the average netminder so far in 2017, resulting in a diminished GAA (2.83) despite a stead save percentage of .919 thus far. Nashville, however, has tallied just 29.0 shots on goal per contest this season -- ranking 29th in the league -- which could provide Gibson with some relief between the pipes.
