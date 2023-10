Gibson is expected to guard the road net Thursday versus Boston.

Gibson has a 2.73 GAA and a .907 save percentage, which isn't too bad, but he's suffered three straight regulation losses to start the campaign. Anaheim has provided him with just four goals worth of support over that stretch. That includes a 3-1 loss to the Bruins on Sunday, during which Gibson saved 23 of 25 shots. Boston is 6-0-0 while averaging 3.17 goals per game this year.