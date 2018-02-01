Play

Ducks' John Gibson: Expected to miss Thursday's matchup

Gibson (lower body) is doubtful to suit up against the Senators on Thursday, forcing the club to recall Reto Berra, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.

Gibson was a perfect 25-for-25 before being forced out of Tuesday's matchup with the Bruins. It's unclear if the netminder's latest ailment is related to the leg injury that he sustained prior to the All-Star break. Until the Pittsburgh native is cleared to return, Ryan Miller will deputize in his stead.

