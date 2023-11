Gibson is slated to start at home against Washington on Thursday, Derek Lee of The Sporting Tribune reports.

Gibson has a 4-9-0 record, 2.64 GAA and .912 save percentage in 15 contests this season. He's struggled over his last six appearances, posting a 0-5-0 record with a 3.32 GAA and an .889 save percentage. Playing against the Capitals might help end that slump -- Washington ranks 31st offensively this year with just 2.32 goals per game.