Gibson will be in net for Wednesday's home game against Columbus, according to Alyson Lozoff of Bally Sports West.

Gibson has a 12-19-1 record, 3.07 GAA and .900 save percentage in 36 outings in 2023-24. He saved 34 of 37 shots in a 4-3 win over Buffalo on Monday. The Blue Jackets are 8-13-6 on the road, so Gibson has a solid chance to earn another victory Wednesday.