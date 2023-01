Gibson is expected to start at home Wednesday versus Edmonton.

Gibson will try to bounce back after allowing seven goals on 42 shots in a 7-1 loss to Boston on Sunday. The Oilers will be a tough opponent for that though, given that they have the fifth-ranked offense with 3.50 goals per game. Gibson is 7-17-3 with a 3.94 GAA and .898 save percentage in 27 contests this season.