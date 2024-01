Gibson stopped 40 of 44 shots in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Stars in overtime.

Gibson stood tall against a barrage of Dallas shots Thursday. However, Miro Heiskanen would eventually tie the game with a goal midway through the third period before Thomas Harley tallied the game-winner in overtime. Despite making a season-high 40 saves, Gibson falls to 9-19-1 with a .900 save percentage and 3.09 GAA this season. The Ducks will play again Saturday on the road versus Minnesota.