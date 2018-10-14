Ducks' John Gibson: Faces a lot of rubber in loss
Gibson stopped 40 pucks in a 5-3 loss to the Stars on Saturday. He allowed four goals, but they all came in a 6:32 span.
He's been exceptional this season, but the potent Stars offence was too much to handle. Still, Gibson has only allowed 10 goals in five starts and a 4-1 record. Put him in your twine tent whenever you can.
