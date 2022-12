Gibson turned aside 43 shots during Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the host Wild.

For the third time in four appearances, Gibson guarded against at least 41 shots Saturday. Since his Nov. 23 start against the Rangers, Gibson has faced 152 shots, yielding 13 goals. The defensive lapses have played a role in the Ducks dropping five straight games (0-3-2). During Saturday's shootout, Gibson allowed two of three Wild skaters to score.