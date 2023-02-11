Gibson yielded six goals on 59 shots in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Penguins.

The Ducks have authored some ugly defensive performances this season, but this might be their worst one yet. Gibson held his own as best he could, but the Pittsburgh native was no match for his hometown team. The 29-year-old has actually played much better of late, yielding 18 goals across his last six appearances with a 3-2-1 record in that span. For the season, he's at 10-21-5 with a 3.96 GAA and a .900 save percentage through 36 outings. With Anthony Stolarz (lower body) hurt, Gibson figures to get most of the starts in the near term.