Gibson gave up four goals on 51 shots in Friday's 4-0 loss to the Golden Knights.

It's a good thing Gibson got some rest earlier in the week -- the 27-year-old was pelted with pucks throughout Friday's game. All things considered, he did alright, but the Ducks' offense didn't produce any offense. Gibson slipped to 8-15-6 with a 2.94 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 29 games. With the Ducks far out of the playoff race, Gibson could rest more frequently down the stretch to allow Anthony Stolarz more playing time.

