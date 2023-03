Gibson will patrol the home crease Monday against Colorado, Alyson Lozoff of Bally Sports West reports.

Gibson is coming off a 30-save effort in Saturday's 6-3 loss to St. Louis. He has a 14-28-8 record this season with a 3.93 GAA and a .900 save percentage. Gibson made 41 stops in a 5-3 victory over the Avalanche on Jan. 26. Colorado sits 15th in the league this campaign with 3.25 goals per game.