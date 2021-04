Gibson will defend the home net in Sunday's game versus the Avalanche.

Gibson was fantastic in Friday's matchup against the Avalanche, steering away 33 of 34 shots, but he didn't get any offensive support in the 2-0 loss. The 27-year-old always carries extra risk in fantasy because of his lethargic offense. Nevertheless, he's red-hot right now with a .955 save percentage and a 2-1-1 record over his past four starts.