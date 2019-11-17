Ducks' John Gibson: Facing Blues on Saturday
Gibson will get the start Saturday night against St. Louis, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.
Gibson is 0-3-0 with a 4.74 GAA and .846 save percentage in his last three starts. Numbers like those make starting the American-born netminder in fantasy a risky proposition, especially against a Blues team that has won seven of its last nine games.
